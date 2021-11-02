Russian Security Council's chief, CIA director meet in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Secretary of Russia's Security, Council Nikolay Patrushev has held a meeting with the visiting Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Security Council said.

"The sides discussed Russian-US relations," the news release reads.

It was the first Patrushev-Burns meeting since the latter took office as CIA director. Their previous contact was in 2013, when Patrushev visited the United States. Burns was then acting Secretary of State.

Patrushev maintains regular contacts with US presidential national security advisor Jake Sullivan. This year they talked by telephone six times and held one personal meeting.

Burns was the United States' ambassador to Russia in 2005-2008. He was appointed the CIA's director in March 2021 to have become the first-ever career diplomat in US history to take this position.