Lavrov says he talked with US President Biden on sidelines of G20 summit in Rome

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday he had not met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome but had talked with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday.

"No, I did not see Tony Blinken in Rome and I do not know whether he is present here or not," Russia’s top diplomat told reporters on Sunday. "But yesterday, I managed to talk with President Biden over the lunch," Lavrov said.

The summit of the G20 Group of major economies kicked off in Rome on Saturday and came to an end on Sunday. Several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping, spoke at the forum via a videoconference.