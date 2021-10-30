Europe's energy crisis shows renewables yet unable to meet all demands - Russian official

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The current energy crisis in Europe has made it clear that renewable energy sources are yet unable to meet all economic demands, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview published on the kp.ru website on Saturday.

"Europe's energy crisis has shown that the existing technologies don't make it possible to meet economic demands only through renewable energy sources,"he pointed out. "Europe, an industrialized region, turned out to be unable to instantly replace coal, oil and gas with wind, solar and tidal power plants and geothermal facilities, Patrushev added.

According to Russia's top security official, every country needs to develop "a formula for the interdependence of its economy and environmental protection efforts" that would be in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The use of renewable energy sources should not supersede energy and environmental security, Patrushev stressed.