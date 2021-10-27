Kiev seeks to trigger Donbass to resume fighting, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Kiev is attempting to provoke Donbass to renewed hostilities, when opening fire, publishing contradictory statements in the media and violating troop deployments, Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s Plenipotentiary Representative to the Contact Group seeking peace for Donbass, told reporters on Wednesday after a regular round of talks.

"The Ukrainian side shoulders all responsibility for escalation in Donbass. Ukraine is playing an extremely dangerous game. By simultaneously carrying out provocative shelling, publishing absolutely contradictory statements in the media, and violating troop deployments, Kiev is trying to provoke Donbass to resume fighting," he said.