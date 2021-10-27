Russia has no plans to ban traveling on non-working days — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 27. / TASS /. The Russian citizens are not banned from traveling on non-working days, and there are no plans to introduce such restrictions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Epidemiologists raise concern that many people are planning to go on trips and travel [on non-working days in October-November]. Some epidemiological consequences are possible after that. But on the other hand, [traveling] is not prohibited, no bans have been introduced on it, and there are no such plans," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Commenting on the possibility of traveling within the country, Peskov also mentioned that "closing the regions’ borders was certainly the last measure," which was "undesirable."

At the same time, the Kremlin expressed hope that "introducing non-working days would help improve the epidemiological situation."

As the Tutu.ru travel service reported, from October 29 to November 7, the demand for flights within Russia increased 1.5 times after the non-working days were announced. According to a study carried out by the Zarplata.ru service, over a third of Russians (36%) are going to travel on non-working days. The Association of Tour Operators Russia (ATOR) also noted that the rise in prices for holidays in November ranged from 10% to 30%.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring paid non-working days between October 30 through November 7 amid the aggravating epidemiological situation. Meanwhile, the regional heads are authorized to decide on the early introduction or extension of non-working days depending on the COVID-19 situation.