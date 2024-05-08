Belarusian president arrives in Moscow on working visit

MINSK, May 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Moscow on a working visit, the BelTA news agency reports.

As part of his visit, the leader will take part in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit. During his speech at the EAEU meeting, he will outline the country's position on important issues on the agenda.

Lukashenko will also attend the military parade in honor of the 79th anniversary of the Victory in World War II on Red Square on the morning of May 9 alongside other invited leaders. Apart from that, he will participate in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The same day, the Belarusian leader will return to Minsk.