MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Earlier voiced accusations regarding Russia’s alleged cyberattacks on vital infrastructure in Germany and the Czech Republic are groundless and of the speculative nature, and they are possibly related to the upcoming presidential election in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"These are groundless speculations," the diplomat said. "They are just pumping up the atmosphere’s grade. Perhaps it’s is being done in the run-up to the US presidential election."

The Ukrainian administration should think about its own presidential legitimacy before coming up with such "‘properly-paid by the West’ assessments," she said.

Zakharova pointed out to the dubious status of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who had to stand the country’s presidential election in March, but he never did.