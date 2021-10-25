Johnson tells Putin joint work on resolution of global problems is needed

LONDON, October 25. /TASS/. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Russia and the United Kingdom are responsible for joint work to resolve global problems, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Prime Minister said that as fellow permanent members of the UN Security Council and major world economies with a long, shared history, the UK and Russia have a responsibility to work together to tackle shared challenges like climate change and safeguard international agreements like the Iran Nuclear Deal," the spokesperson said.

The conversation was held ahead of the 26th session of the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, which is to open next Sunday in Glasgow.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has had several offline meetings in Vienna since April to find ways to restore the nuclear deal in its original form. The sides discuss prospects for the United States’ possible return to the deal, steps needed to ensure full compliance with the deal’s terms by Iran, and issues of lifting the anti-Iranian sanctions.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. Under the deal, Iran undertook to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

The future of the deal was called in question after the United States’ unilateral pullout in May 2018 and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions against Teheran. Iran argued that all other participants, Europeans in the first place, were ignoring some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. This said, it began to gradually scale down its commitments under the deal.