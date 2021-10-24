Russian diplomat rejects attempts to revise UN Charter

UN, October 24. /TASS/. Compliance with the Charter of the United Nations is necessary to prevent new global wars and human development, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya reported in honor of the UN Day on Sunday.

"The founding fathers of the United Nations laid down in its Charter the fundamental goals and principles of interstate interaction. Only by observing them can humanity move on the path of building a more just, prosperous and secure world, prevent new global wars," he said.

"Today, there are increasing attempts to revise the international legal norms laid down in the Charter, to promote a certain world order based on rules," Nebenzya added. "Our common task is to stand up for the UN Charter. We reaffirm our full commitment to the central and coordinating role of the UN in international affairs and declare: our rules are the UN Charter."

United Nations Day was established by the UN General Assembly on October 31, 1947, and has been held annually since 1948. The celebration date of October 24 was chosen because it was on this day in 1945 that the UN Charter entered into force. In 1971, the General Assembly recommended the UN member states to celebrate it at the state level.