Union State to help coordinate Russian, Belarusian military infrastructure upgrade

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The permanent committee of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is prepared to provide assistance to a program for upgrading the two countries’ military infrastructure, the Union State’s State Secretary, Dmitry Mezentsev, said on Wednesday.

"In 2021, the defense ministries in the capacity of customers acting on behalf of their states are completing two programs of the Union State: for perfecting military infrastructure facilities and for the technical protection of railways 3.5 billion rubles worth," Mezentsev said at a joint board meeting of Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

"The defense ministries have organized work for drafting a project to perfect new military infrastructures. Considerable funds will be disbursed for the program in 2023-2026. The Permanent Committee of the Union State certainly supports this work and is prepared for providing the needed assistance in the process of coordination," he stressed.