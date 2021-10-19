No loss for Russia after cutting relations with NATO, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 19. / TASS /. The severance of relations with NATO has no negative consequences for Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is not fraught with anything, there was nothing to sever since there were no ties," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would suspend the work of its permanent mission to NATO from early November following the Alliance’s move to withdraw the accreditation of eight Russian envoys. Furthermore, the work of the NATO Military Liaison Mission in Moscow and the NATO Information Office in Moscow will be put on hold.

On October 6, NATO decided to reduce the size of the Russian mission to the Alliance from 20 to 10 people, while the accreditation of some eight diplomats had been withdrawn and two more vacancies had been removed. NATO gave Russian envoys until late October to leave Brussels.