Homework need to be done ahead of Normandy Four summit - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The sides need to do some "homework" and agree common positions to make the prospects for a Normandy-format summit more obvious, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Before the heads of state meet, someone must do homework and lay down some basis," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlim.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Peskov, prospects for a Normandy-format summit will become clear after a meeting of the Russia, Ukrainian, German and French foreign ministers. "First, the ministers meet to see the basis," he said.

German cabinet’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert said earlier that the Russian, German and French leaders had agreed during their trilateral telephone conversation on October 11 that the Normandy Four top diplomats would meet in the near future.