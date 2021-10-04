Moscow to take part in G20 on Afghanistan after clarifying details — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow will decide on the level of participation in the G20 summit, devoted to the situation in Afghanistan after clarifying all the details, Department of Information and Press of Russia’s Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

"The decision about Russian participation and its level will be made after clarifying all the details," the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier, Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister of Italy, said that the summit on Afghanistan was planned to be held on October 12.