Dialogue on Korean Peninsula situation must be broadened — Russian official

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. With a new missile launch, North Korea reminded that it is ready to repel aggression from its opponents at any time — in order to avoid negative development of the situation, Russia, China, and the United States must intensify dialogue with both Korean countries to ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said in an interview with TASS.

"I think that the guarantor countries — Russia, China, the United States, and maybe Japan — should intensify the dialogue that has virtually died. Everyone should sit down at the negotiating table with both Korean countries and resolve the issue of ensuring the security of the Korean Peninsula," he said.

He stressed that the issue of the Korean Peninsula has not been resolved "in terms of normalizing relations between north and south". "Neither Japan, the US, nor South Korea, apparently, are going to resolve this issue at the negotiating table. As I see it, North Korea reminded that it is ready to repel any aggression at any moment," he added.

On September 15, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, which fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan. On September 13, North Korea also announced successful testing of a new long-range cruise missile, which was held on September 11 and 12.