Realistic to reach arms control solutions mutually acceptable to Russia, US - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. A solution to arms control, which will be mutually acceptable to Russia and the United States, can be reached if there is good will, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday at the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Great expectations are also associated with the prospects of the Russian-US dialogue on the future of arms control, the beginning of which was negotiated at the Russian-US summit in Geneva. Having good will, it is quite realistic to achieve mutually acceptable solutions," he believes.

According to Lavrov, the world felt encouraged after the new US administration had agreed on Moscow’s proposal to renew the New START Treaty without any conditions.

"The fact that in their joint statement the Russian and US presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the principle saying that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it must never be unleashed was of paramount importance," he added.