Lawmaker calls for sanctioning all foreign nationals violating Russian citizens' rights

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Tit-for-tat sanctions over any violations of the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens should apply to all foreign nationals, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Commission for the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs Vasily Piskarev said on Wednesday.

"The commission has evidence proving that the Americans are not the only ones involved in violating the rights of Russian citizens, primarily Crimean residents," he noted. In this regard, the commission suggested speeding up the adoption of a bill on possible sanctions "against not only Americans but all foreign nationals" infringing on the basic rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.

"We suggest supporting and accelerating the adoption of amendments to the Federal Law Number 272. The legislation currently provides for a tit-for-tat response with regard to US nationals who infringe on the basic rights and freedoms of Russian citizens. The measures include entry bans, the arrest of financial assets and more," Piskarev pointed out.

In early June, the Russian government submitted a bill to the State Duma, which makes it possible to sanction all foreign nationals and stateless persons for violating the rights of Russian citizens and committing crimes against them.