Over 160,000 National Guard servicemen on duty during voting day

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. More than 160,000 servicemen of Russia’s National Guard have been on duty all over the country to ensure public security during the single voting day, the National Guard’s press service told TASS on Friday.

He added that in the run-up to the voting, National Guard members, jointly with other public security and law enforcement agencies, examined polling stations and adjacent territories to make sure no explosives had been planted there.