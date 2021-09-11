Russia ready to revive bilateral dialogue on counterterrorism with US - ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. Russia stays ready to revive the bilateral dialogue on counterterrorism with the United States, which was carried out under the auspices of the two countries’ foreign ministries in 2018-2019, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a post published on the Russian embassy’s Facebook page on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

According to the Russian diplomat, the history of the Russian-US relationship has seen numerous examples where effective interaction between intelligence agencies helped thwart major attacks.

"In this regard, we are grateful to our American colleagues for the valuable information that was instrumental in deterring terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg in 2017 and 2019," Antonov recalled.

"We hope that such contacts will only grow stronger, and over time will be complemented by useful discussions within the framework of the bilateral dialogue on counterterrorism, which was carried out under the auspices of the foreign ministries in 2018-2019," he said.

"The Russian Side is ready to revive the mentioned format," the Russian ambassador added.