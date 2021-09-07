Russian ambassador to attend ceremony of announcing new Afghan government — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov will attend an event dedicated to the announcement of the composition of the new Afghan government, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian foreign ministry’s second Asia department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have received an invitation. The ambassador will attend," he said, adding that he doesn’t know when this ceremony is to take place.

Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaqi tweeted earlier that on Tuesday the Taliban had decided to announce the country’s new government.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. The Taliban have declared their complete victory in Afghanistan.