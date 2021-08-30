Moscow to create conditions to repatriate Russians from Afghanistan, envoy vows

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow will organize the repatriation of Russian nationals wishing to leave Afghanistan in coordination with authorities in Kabul, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

The envoy pointed out according to his information, the Russian embassy’s list of people seeking to leave Afghanistan included about 200 Russian citizens. "We already have a proven track record in arranging this kind of evacuation," he stressed. "In any case, my colleagues will try to make sure that everything is agreed on with the Afghan authorities and organized in a way that those willing to be evacuated - and that they are Russian nationals towards whom we have certain obligations - can leave the country comfortably without being humiliated," Kabulov explained.

After US President Joe Biden announced the end of America’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan in April, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) ramped up their offensive and swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance and seized control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens, including diplomats, from Afghanistan.