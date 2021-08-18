Russia to judge Taliban by its actions — ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 18. /TASS/. Russia will judge the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) by its actions and keep track of the latest events, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzya, told the media on Wednesday.

"As for Afghanistan, we’ll see. It remains to be seen how the events will unfold," he said, when asked if the UN Security Council should take more action. Asked to clarify if there was trust towards the Taliban, Nebenzya replied: "We neither distrust nor trust. We will see what they will be doing."

The Russian ambassador said that it would take some time to evaluate the situation.

The Taliban movement entered Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent bloodshed and soon after left the country. A number of countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.