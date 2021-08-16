Taliban can be removed from terrorist list only based on UNSC resolution — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) can be removed from the list of terrorist organizations only after the United Nations Security Council passes a resolution on the matter, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"First, all Security Council members need to make sure that the new authorities are ready to behave in a nominally civilized manner, as we say. When everyone agrees on that, the process will begin. A Security Council resolution should come first, enshrining this decision, and everything else is a technical aspect," he said.

According to Kabulov, the international community will keep a close eye on the Taliban’s behavior in Afghanistan and if they refrain from violating fundamental principles related to human rights, it will be up to the UN Security Council to remove them from the list of terrorist organizations.

At the same time, the Russian presidential envoy pointed out that the Taliban had been put on the list for a reason based on a UN Security Council resolution, and Russia’s authorities had moved to impose national sanctions on the movement in accordance with the United Nations Charter.

According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, members of the Taliban movement entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had taken control of all districts of the capital.