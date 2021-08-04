US plays main role in attempts to destabilize situation in Belarus — KGB head

MINSK, August 4. /TASS/. The US plays the main role in the attempts to destabilize the situation in Belarus, while Poland and Lithuania display the most aggressive policy among the neighboring states, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) chairman Ivan Tertel said in the "Belarus versus color revolution" documentary, aired Wednesday.

"According to our assessments, the main role belongs to the US, who seeks to solve their geopolitical interests this way. If we talk about the neighboring states, then Vilnius and Warsaw carry out the most aggressive policy towards the Republic of Belarus. We also see an unconstructive role, despite our brotherly relations with the Ukrainian people, with the current leadership of Ukraine," the official said.

Besides, the Czech Republic and some other states follow "in the wake of the US," pursuing their own internal political goals.

The authors of the film stated names of the curators the Belarusian conspiracy: former Foreign Minister of Slovakia and a European Foundation for Democracy expert Pavol Demes; former US Assistant Secretary of State David Kramer; Warsaw’s Center of Oriental Studies Kamil Klysinski, Freedom House foundation project director Vitis Yurkonis; Executive Director of the European Foundation for Democracy Jiri Pomyanovsky and former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

According to the film authors, the mastermind of the conspiracy is Michael Carpenter, the Director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, who previously served as the US Defense Secretary Assistance on Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia during Joe Biden’s tenure as Vice President in the Obama Administration.

According to the KGB head, the informational war against Belarus involves approximately 50,000-70,000 people.

"According to our - and not ours alone - assessments, there are between 50,000 and 70,000 people working against us in the informational space. I mean the informational warfare centers of the US Armed Forces and other Western states, as well as Ukraine," Tertel said.

According to the official, Minsk observes "a close cooperation between Ukrainian informational warfare unites with Polish and Lithuanian colleagues and coordination during specific informational operations against the Republic of Belarus that aim to inflict damage."