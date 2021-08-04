Russia to voice complaints about OPCW’s work at UNGA session

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia will voice complaints about the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Russia’s position at the session.

"We come out against attempts by Western states to politicize the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in violation of the norms set in the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). We regard as illegitimate their actions aimed at vesting the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW with the function of ‘identifying those responsible’ for the use of chemical weapons (attribution), including the creation of an illegitimate Investigation and Identification Team (IIT). We strongly disagree with its biased conclusions. We also have a whole range of complaints about the work of other OPCW inspection missions in the Syrian Arab Republic, which violate the methods of investigation set out in the CWC," the statement reads. "We urge the OPCW leadership to take action as soon as possible to rectify this deplorable situation," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"We support impartial and highly professional investigations into chemical provocations by anti-government forces in Syria and all manifestations of ‘chemical terrorism’ in the Middle East in strict accordance with the high standards of the CWC," the statement added.