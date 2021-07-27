Next Syrian Constitutional Committee session planned in August-September this year — envoy

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The next session of the Constitutional Committee of Syria is supposed to take place in late August - early September this year in Geneva, Russian Presidential Envoy for Settlement in Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told TASS.

He noted that the second Congress of Syrian National Dialogue is not planned.

"It was not supposed to, because the Congress of Syrian National Dialogue resulted in launching the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, which keeps working, and we expect with optimism that the next session may take place in late August to early September," Lavrentiev said.

The previous session on the Committee took place in January this year in Geneva.