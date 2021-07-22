ECHR has to accept Russia’s arguments in Ukraine case — senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The facts reflected in Russia’s international complaint against Ukraine are convincing, so the European Count of Human Rights will have no other option but to accept them, otherwise its existence will make no sense, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The State Duma speaker pointed out that it was the first time that Russia had filed a complaint with the European Count on Human Rights in relation to the persistent violation of human rights and freedoms in Ukraine. "Given how convincing the facts reported are, I think that the ECHR has no other option but to accept them and make a legal assessment of Kiev’s actions," he pointed out.

According to Volodin, the issues that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office raised in the complaint "have been given a legal shape for the first time." "The description of every violation is supported by links to the articles and protocols of the European Convention on Human Rights that Kiev breached," he explained. "From the court’s recent rulings, we know that the ECHR is rather politicized. Clearly, it won’t be an easy situation for the court even though things are perfectly clear," Volodin added.

Moscow earlier submitted an international complaint against Ukraine with the ECHR based on Article 33 of the Convention of Human Rights, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said. According to the office, the complaint refers to the events that followed the 2014 violent regime change in Ukraine. "The appeal is intended to draw the attention of the European Court and the entire international community to the blatant and systematic human rights violations by the Ukrainian authorities, record numerous criminal acts in the international legal framework, force Ukraine’s authorities to stop committing them, conduct a proper investigation and immediately bring the perpetrators to justice, in addition to restoring peace and harmony in Ukraine," the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized.