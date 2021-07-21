Amount of misinformation about Russia’s foreign policy in US media shocking, envoy says

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said that he is sometimes shocked by the amount of false information about Russian foreign policy in US media.

"Every morning when I wake up I open American newspapers, and I switch on my TV <…>, and sometimes I am shocked to get so much fake news, fake information about the Russian foreign policy," the diplomat said in an interview with RT America.

"I am trying to find a day when Russia has become an enemy or a rival for the United States, and it’s rather difficult to say when it happened. It seems to me that maybe ten years ago, but not when the Ukrainian crisis started. It goes without saying," the Russian ambassador added.