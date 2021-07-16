Lavrov praises Russian-Chinese dialogue as example of responsible international behavior

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing is an example of responsible behavior among superpowers on the international stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article timed to mark the 20th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, published on Friday by Rossiyskaya Gazeta and the People's Daily newspapers.

"The foreign policy cooperation between Russia and China is an example of responsible behavior of great powers on the international stage, facilitated by the coinciding or very close views of our countries on the situation in the world and their positions on currently pertinent issues," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that Moscow and Beijing steadily adhere to the principles stipulated in Article 11 of the treaty: they support strict adherence to commonly recognized norms of international law, and they are against any action aimed at putting pressure on sovereign states or interfering in their domestic affairs.

The Russian top diplomat noted that today, a number of innovative integration projects are being implemented in Eurasia, including the Eurasian Economic Union and China’s One Belt One Road initiative.

"The efforts aimed at converging them have good prospects. We are talking about the possibility of forming a new geostrategic outline of peace, stability, security and economic prosperity on our shared continent, from Lisbon to Jakarta" the top diplomat explained. "It must be based on the principles of international law and transparency, open for every country without exception, including members of the EAEU, the SCO, ASEAN, and, hopefully, the EU. This is the epic goal that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on creating a Greater Eurasian Partnership aims to achieve."

Lavrov stressed that Russia will continue to bring this idea to life together with its Chinese friends.

The Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation was signed on July 16, 2001 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then President of China Jiang Zemin. On June 28, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced after their video conference that the treaty would be prolonged for five years.