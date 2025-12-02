MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The liberation of the town of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region contributes to a significant expansion of the security zone near the Russian border, sources in Russian security structures told TASS.

"The liberation of Volchansk has opened the way to Stary Saltov and Bely Kolodez. It also contributes to a significant expansion of the security zone near the Russian border. Currently, the clearing of adjacent settlements continues," the agency’s interlocutor stated.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that, while visiting a frontline command center late on November 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the beginning of the operation to liberate the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as the the liberation of the towns of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region.

Volchansk is a major settlement in the Kharkov Region, with a population of approximately 17,000 people as of early 2023. Kiev had turned the town into a major fortified area with a developed network of underground communications and a powerful defensive line along the Volchya River. For defense, the enemy used large industrial enterprises within the town’s territory. The battle for the town began in May 2024.