Military cooperation between Russia, China not aimed against third states — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The successful military cooperation between Russia and China is exclusively defensive and is not aimed against any third countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in an article that marks the 20th anniversary since the Russian-Chinese treaty on friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation was signed.

"Based on the principles outlined in Article 7 of the treaty, military cooperation is developing successfully, can be characterized as exclusively defensive, and is not aimed against any third parties. Joint command and staff, counterterrorist and naval exercises are conducted. Cooperation is further enriched with new formats, including joint air patrolling by long-range aviation planes in Asia-Pacific," the minister pointed out.