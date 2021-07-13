Putin, Lukashenko exchange views on international situation — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, who met in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on Tuesday, exchanged views on the international situation and regional problems, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The presidents exchanged views on the international situation, on regional problems," he said.

The meeting was held at the Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna outside St. Petersburg, which originally housed a residence of the Grand Dukes of the house of Romanovs and now is used for official events, and lasted for more than five hours.

It was the fourth meeting between the two presidents in 2021. Their previous talks were held in February, April, and May, also in Russia. Apart from that, Putin and Lukashenko speak over the phone regularly.