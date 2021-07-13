Putin, Lukashenko finish their talks in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, finished their meeting in St. Petersburg that lasted more than five hours.

"The talks are over," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

The meeting was held at the Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna outside St. Petersburg, which originally housed a residence of the Grand Dukes of the house of Romanovs, and now is used for official events, including international talks.

The presidents discussed the situation in the spheres of economy and international relations. The Belarusian president drew attention to the ongoing pressure on his country from the West and stressed that Belarus was managing to hold on amid the sanctions thanks to its ties with Russia.

It was the fourth meeting between the two presidents in 2021. Their previous talks were held in February, April, and May, also in Russia. Apart from that, Putin and Lukashenko speak over the phone regularly.