Russia has no great expectations or illusions in relations with US, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to build more predictable and stable relations with Washington but has no illusions on this score, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine on Tuesday.

"We also want [more stable and predictable relations with the United States] but we have no illusions about what can be achieved in these relations. This is what is called a contractual relationship in English, that is, there can be no high-placed hopes or expectations, and there can be no illusions and ambitions, but in some areas, perhaps we will be able to come to terms on a reasonable basis," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

It has yet to be seen whether it will be possible to build more stable relations with the United States on the basis of agreements on some segments and blocks of issues, Ryabkov stressed.

‘If we succeed here, I believe that this will be a radical difference from the previous [US] administration, and then it will be possible to welcome it. So far, we can talk only about a change in tonality. In actual fact, we do not know whether these changes have occurred or not," the senior Russian diplomat said.