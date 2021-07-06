Tough anti-COVID steps needed in some Russian regions, but not closure of borders — Peskov

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The epidemiological situation in a number of Russian regions requires prompt and tough anti-COVID measures, however, the closure of borders between regions is a step too far, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Bearing in mind the development of the epidemiological situation, quite tough and prompt measures are needed in several regions," he said. "But I would not say that measures such as shutting down borders should be supported," he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the governors of Russian regions enjoy a range of special powers. "Depending on the situation, they take independent decisions," he said.

The Ura.ru agency informed earlier that some of the Russian regions were looking at closing their borders amid growing COVID-19 cases. The agency cited its source as saying that the entry to the Kurgan region in the south of the Urals Federal District may be closed already this week.