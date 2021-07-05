Putin sends condolences to Philippine president over military plane crash tragedy

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences to President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines over the crash of a C-130 Hercules military transport plane on the country’s southern island of Jolo that killed 50 people, according to the Russian leader’s telegram posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"Dear Mr. President, please, accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the military transport plane’s crash on Jolo Island. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the relatives and loved ones of those killed, and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram says.

A military transport plane belonging to the Philippines Air Force crashed upon landing at Jolo airport in the southwestern province of Sulu. The plane was carrying 96 troops to the island as a counter-terrorist taskforce to combat extremists and militants.

The disaster claimed the lives of 50 people, including three civilian personnel. In addition, 49 soldiers and four persons, who were on the ground at the time of the disaster, were injured. According to the initial version, the military transport aircraft attempted to land but it overshot the runway and crashed, bursting into flames.