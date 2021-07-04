Russia, US conduct closed interagency dialogue on cyberattacks - ambassador

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are conducting a closed dialogue between the relevant departments on the issue of cyberattacks on the critical infrastructure of both countries, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview on Solovyev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"I want to tell you that there is a closed, serious, confidential conversation between the relevant departments," he said.

The Russian ambassador noted that during the press conferences of US President Joe Biden, "no accusations have been heard that the Russian government was behind these hacker attacks." Antonov added that he notified his American colleagues about the cyberattacks on Russian servers during a recent Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin.