EU lacking political will to normalize relations with Russia — Russian diplomat

BRUSSELS, June 25. /TASS/. The European Union is still lacking political will to build normal relations with Russia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Friday.

"So far, no positive result of this discussion is seen. Let us wait and see what comes next," he said, commenting on Russia discussions at the EU summit.

According to the Russian diplomat, declarations that dialogue channels are still open have been made more than once.

"But this is not enough to normalize our relations - a political will of our partners to reverse the negative tendency is needed, and there is none at the moment," he stressed.