Belarusian security chief says country cannot be upended a la Venezuela

MINSK, January 12. /TASS/. There’s no way President Alexander Lukashenko could be captured like Nicolas Maduro was, nor could the country be taken under control a la Venezuela, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich assured.

"We clearly see that in Venezuela, unfortunately, betrayal likely played a significant role against the president," he said in an interview with the First Information Channel. Volfovich explained that "flying so brazenly and safely over another state’s territory in helicopters without encountering any warning shots is simply impossible."

"On our territory, it’s impossible: first, because people in uniform are incapable of betrayal. The Belarusian people, we cannot betray our president; we simply don’t have the right to do so," said the Security Council’s State Secretary. "Second, as the president has already mentioned, apart from entirely impossible scenarios involving the president’s removal or loss of leadership, all legislative documents have been adopted at the Security Council level. Regardless of whether the president is at his workplace or not, the Security Council convenes, makes appropriate decisions, and governance of the country is not lost for even a minute," Volfovich elaborated.

He added that "order, security, or governance in Belarus does not depend on any specific individual." "Therefore, all legislative acts and operational algorithms are in place for this purpose. God willing, they will never be needed, and I believe they never will be because we have a different mindset. Our people, our Belarusian nation, our security forces have a completely different mindset. We were raised differently, taught differently to love our homeland, to love our Belarusian people," concluded the State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council.