Most cyberattacks on Russian election commission website come from US, UK — head

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) has been registering hacker attacks on its website originating from overseas in the last six months, most attacks come from the US and the UK, CEC chief Ella Pamfilova told reporters on Tuesday.

"Since our Vybory (elections — TASS) State Automated System is completely protected and autonomous from the global network, the accent and attempts to distort certain information have been directed at the CEC website in the last six months, even before the [election] campaign began," she said.

"We are constantly facing attempts to change or subvert information that there is on the website, attempts to seize control over the website, complicate its operations, and so on. Thank God, we have a powerful system of security, and we are managing, but these attempts are constant. I can say that geographically these attacks come from a lot of places, I will only name two countries where the majority of them originate, the United States and the United Kingdom," Pamfilova noted.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order to schedule Russia’s legislative elections for September 19, 2021. The order was published and entered into force.