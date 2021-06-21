Lavrov stresses potential of OSCE as platform for dialogue on problem settlement

MOSCOW, June 21./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized on Monday the important potential of the OSCE as a platform for an equal dialogue on problems common for the Euro-Atlantic region and for passing collective constructive decisions for their settlement.

"We see and value your commitment to advancement in the interests of achieving such results," Lavrov said in the opening remarks at talks with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.

He noted that the secretary general of the European security agency had a busy program in Moscow, including speeches at the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security and at a session of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"I expect that today, as well as within the framework of the other events you have during the stay in Moscow, we will be able to exchange in detail opinions on the state of things in the current activity of the OSCE on all three baskets: political, economic-environmental and human rights," Lavrov noted.

"And a separate big block of issues is the conflicts, where the OSCE is facilitating the settlement. I mean the conflict in Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, as well as the Geneva discussions on Transcaucasia," the top diplomat specified.