Russia has always responded to US' illegal activities, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia has always responded logically to the United States' illegal activities, RUssian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on reports that Washington is preparing another package of anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around Russian blogger Alexei Navalny.

"We hear reports from Washington that another package of sanctions against our country is being prepared. Local officials link Nord Stream 2 to [Alexei] Navalny. The United States' illegal activities have always been followed by our logical response. It is strange that some in Washington are so fond of obstacle racing on a merry-go-round," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

She stressed that the United States tends to impose anti-Russian sanctions in a bid to resolve problems of its own uncompetitivenes, RUssian Foreign Minitsry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday. "As for attempts to link an economic project, with private operators and independent states among its participants, to [blogger Alexei] Navalny, American ideologists have exposed themselves: they need this fuss around the pseudo-poisoning as an instrument to resolve problems of their own uncompetitiveness," Zakharova added.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier on Sunday that Washington was preparing another package of anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around Russian blogger Alexei Navalny. He also said the the US would continue to impose sanctions against RUssian companies participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.