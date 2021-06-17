Rejection of intervention in Belarus’s internal affairs indisputable — Lavrov to UK’s Raab

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out the indisputability of rejection of external intervention in Belarus’ internal affairs, and of use of language of threats and sanctions in relations with Minsk during his phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged opinions on a number of international issues, with an emphasis on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the situation around Belarus and in Ukraine.

"During the discussion of the Belarusian topic, Sergey Lavrov pointed out the indisputability of rejection of external intervention in this country’s internal affairs, as well as of use of language of threats and sanctions in relations with Minsk," Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation took place on the UK’s initiative.