Practice disproves US statements about openness of their information space — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Non-admission of Russian journalists to a news conference of US President Joe Biden after his summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva suggests that all US statements about the openness of their information space are not backed by the reality, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"What does this mean? Only one thing - all statements about certain openness, non-censoring of the information space that we hear from our American partners, they are shattered by their own practice," she said. "In fact lofty slogans are being proclaimed. In practice they are not backed up by real steps," the diplomat stressed.

She reiterated that foreign journalists from different countries are not even allowed, but are invited to news conferences of the Russian president. "Moreover, when we understand that the event after which a news conference is planned concerns a certain country, then we certainly invite journalists from this country or from this region on a mandatory basis. We don’t have such problem. So it is up to you to draw the conclusions, although they are already obvious," the diplomat said.

The Russian-US summit was held in Geneva on Wednesday. It was initiated by Washington. Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden discussed bilateral relations, strategic stability as well as issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts.