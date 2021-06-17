Russian ambassador to return to Washington within days — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia's ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will return to Washington within days, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Not yet," Peskov said on the Ekho Moskvy radio station, when asked if the Russian and US ambassadors were back to their work places after the corresponding decision was made at the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

"Possibly he will fly there within days," Peskov said, when asked when Antonov might arrive in Washington.

As he dwelt on the top priority tasks Antonov would have to address upon his return to the United States the Kremlin spokesman said that now "it is very important to make a check list" of questions that the Russian and US leaders discussed in Geneva.

"In the past, there were many examples of discussions and understandings that were eventually buried at the working level. Such things did happen. Now it is important to understand which of the achieved results are viable and will be implemented and what the deadlines are," Peskov said.

Tensions in Russian-US relations soared after Joe Biden's controversial interview in which he said that Moscow would have to pay a price for alleged intervention in US elections and also took the liberty of making harsh statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that Antonov was asked to arrive in Moscow for consultations. US ambassador John Sullivan left to Washington for consultations on April 22.

Functioning of Russian, US diplomatic missions to be discussed

"The functioning of Russian and US diplomatic missions was touched upon at the meeting of the two countries' leaders in Geneva and it will be discussed further at the working level."

"The functioning of diplomatic missions featured on the agenda. This issue was brought up," Peskov said when asked, if there was a possibility the two countries' embassies and consulates might expand their operation, including the issuance of visas.

"This is a no simple issue. It is a subject matter for contacts at the working level," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that all categories of Russian citizens experienced the "inadequacy of US visa policies." In the meantime, Russian visas continued to be issued to Russian citizens without procrastinations.