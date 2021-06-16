Putin-Biden talks continue for over three hours including break

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden continues. So far, it has lasted for over three hours, including a break when the presidents switched the format of the talks.

Previously, the leaders talked in a narrow format with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The talks began at approximately 14:36 Moscow time and lasted for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, after which the presidents took a short break before the second part of the talks.

The meeting in the expanded format started at about 17:00 Moscow time with the participation of the Russian and US delegations. The Russian delegation includes Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov and Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov. In addition, Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Office Dmitry Kozak and Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev were invited to the summit to discuss regional issues, namely Ukraine and Syria.

According to CNN, the US delegation includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the National Security Council’s Senior Director for Russia Eric Green and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan are also present at the summit.