Sixth round of talks on Iranian nuclear deal to begin this weekend — Russian envoy

VIENNA, June 11. /TASS/. The sixth round of negotiations in Vienna on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program is to be held this weekend, Russia’s permanent representatives to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Friday.

"Another meeting of the joint commission for the JCPOA is due this weekend. It will herald the beginning of the sixth round of Vienna talks on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal. Will this round be the last one? It is anyone’s guess, but the negotiators hope it will," Ulyanov tweeted.

Earlier, Ulyanov, the chief Russian delegate at the talks, told the media there was almost complete clarity regarding the issue of US sanctions against Iran, which were to be cancelled. Also, a list of steps has been almost agreed on that Iran must take to resume compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA. In general, there is a picture of how these measures will be implemented, he said.

Meetings of the joint join commission of Iran and the international quintet [Russia, Britain, Germany, China and France] have been held in Vienna since April with the aim of restoring the Iranian nuclear deal to its original form. Three working groups of experts have been working on an agreement on the resumption of compliance with the JCPOA - the lifting of US sanctions from Tehran (and Washington's eventual return to the deal) and Iran's compliance with its nuclear commitments, from which it has deviated considerably.

The countries participating in the JCPOA have been also conducting separate consultations with the US, which quit the agreement in 2018, but now would like to get back. There have been no direct talks between US emissaries and Iranian representatives in Vienna so far.