Russia does not use energy as political influence tool — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia does not view the energy sphere as a political tool, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, it just so happened that this sphere turned out over-politicized, too. There are now talks about Russia using energy as a political tool, even a tool of hybrid influence. Naturally, all this is not true," Grushko said.

"Many problems that need to be solved in our relations [with the EU] must be solved, first and foremost, by the beginning of a movement towards common sense. The energy cooperation sphere has full potential to be looked at without bias and have interests of all sides defined clearly," the diplomat added.