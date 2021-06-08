Russia, Djibouti must create conditions for mutually beneficial energy projects — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The current level of interaction between Russia and Djibouti is far from the limit, the two countries should create conditions to stimulate their trade and economic ties for mutually beneficial projects in energy and agriculture, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said opening talks with Djibouti Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

"Our traditionally friendly bilateral relations continue to develop, and we feel a mutual disposition to expand cooperation in all areas," Lavrov said.

"Of course, the achieved level of our practical interaction is far from the limit. We consider it important to create conditions for enhancing trade, economic, investment ties for implementation of mutually beneficial projects in energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture," he added.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, a number of Russian companies are showing interest in working in Djibouti and want to find partners there.

"We consider it important to assist representatives of the business community, to establish direct contacts, especially since we have recently formed a Russian-Djibouti business club," the minister said.

The Minister stressed that Russia is ready to continue the practice of bilateral cooperation on education, to help friends in Djibouti train national personnel.

"A new step in this direction will be the forthcoming - as I understand it will be tomorrow - signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of our ministry and the Institute for Diplomatic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti," Lavrov added.

Lavrov: Russia will continue to help Africa solve its problems

The minister noted that Russia appreciates interaction with Djibouti and on international affairs, where the countries occupy "very close, often coinciding positions on key problems of the world order."

"Both the Russian Federation and Djibouti are committed to all the goals and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, settlement of disputes exclusively by peaceful means," he said.

"Today, when the new, more equitable, democratic, multi-polar world order is rapidly developing, it is very important not to allow those who are trying to reverse these processes to succeed. The key here is, in our opinion, full respect for the right of every nation to independently determine the path of its development, to determine its own destiny," Lavrov noted.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that Moscow is interested in continuing coordination with Djibouti at the UN site. "Russia will continue to help Africa solve its problems both through the UN Security Council and within the framework of our relations with the African Union, sub-regional organizations on the continent and with individual countries," the minister added.