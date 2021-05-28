Russia, Slovenia to strengthen investment protection — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia and Slovenia agreed to prepare extra documents to strengthen the legal base of investment protection, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference after talks with his Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar.

"We agreed to expedite the preparation of certain further documents that will help to improve and strengthen the legal and contractual framework, including encouragement and protection of investments, in the pension support sphere and in the sphere of culture, science, sport and youth policy," Lavrov said.

Moscow views positively inter-parliamentary ties between the countries, including contracts down the line of existing friendship groups and contacts between regions, the Minister added.