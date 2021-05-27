Russia ready to supply military products to Gabon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared to supply military products to Gabon for enhancing the African country's defense capabilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Gabonese counterpart Pacome Moubele-Boubeya on Thursday.

"We are ready to provide military products for enhancing the defense capabilities of Gabon," he said. "We already have certain experience in this respect and we will be developing it by training personnel for Gabon's army and law enforcement agencies. There are agreements between the defense ministries. The legal framework for this has been established".